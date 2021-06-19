Brunsborg: victory and consolidated leadership

Christian Brunsborg and Sergio Paulet brought to life a delightful battle in Valencia for first place in Trofeo Pirelli Am Race 1. At the end of a fair confrontation, the Danish driver secured a second season win and consolidated his lead at the head of the general standings ahead of Spanish driver Paulet.

“I had to battle hard with Paulet. At the start of the race he was behind me, but due to a mistake of mine, he was able to overtake me. After waiting five or six laps, during which time I tried to look after the tyres, I finally made up the gap and managed to take the lead.”

