Brands Hatch, Yates dominates: second win for Hunter

Brands Hatch 21 June 2025

The third instalment of the Ferrari Challenge UK Trofeo Pirelli race series kicked off today in Kent at the renowned Brands Hatch race circuit. For Race 1, drivers attempted to master the shorter Indy Circuit configuration, whilst battling record-breaking temperatures amidst the scorching heat of the summer solstice in their Ferrari 296 Challenge race cars. Tomorrow, the drivers will take on the longer and more technical Grand Prix track layout.

Qualifying 1. In the Trofeo Pirelli, Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst) made a remarkable recovery following an earlier incident during qualifying. Thanks to the swift work of his Ferrari pit crew, the Charles Hurst driver re-emerged from pit lane with just minutes to spare to post an impressive single-lap time of 45.878 seconds to take pole position. In the Coppa Shell, Mike Dewhirst (Dick Lovett Swindon) found his form and secured the front position in his class with a time of 46.345 seconds.

Race 1. Trofeo Pirelli. Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) capitalised as the lights turned green, slotting up the inside of Pranav Vangala (HR Owen) as the duo entered Paddock Hill. Fedor Samorukov (HR Owen) also saw an opportunity to press his fellow HR Owen stablemate, but Vangala defended well in the early stages to guard his podium position.

Upfront, Yates capitalised on the early battles behind him to consolidate his lead. As the order settled, Vangala found his race rhythm and began chipping away the distance to Simmerson. Season newcomer Calum Leathem (Charles Hurst) also settled into the race quickly, and closed in on Samorukov - passing him with relative ease after the HR Owen driver suffered an issue with his car, resulting in an eventual retirement from the race.

Further ahead, Vangala continued to mount pressure on Simmerson as the race wore on. The pair battled around the 1.21-mile circuit, before the HR Owen man finally managed to open the door as the pair entered Druids, completing the daring move as the pair exited Surtees.

For the remainder of the race, Vangala fought valiantly to close the gap upfront to Yates, but the 2025 champion noticed his Trofeo Pirelli rival gaining, and pushed on his Ferrari 296 Challenge race car to bolster the lead, securing a comfortable victory in the first race of the weekend.

Coppa Shell. Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester) leapt up the order from the rolling start, passing both Paul Rogers (HR Owen) and Dewhirst to prize the lead in the early stages. Further back, Steve Dopson (Dick Lovett Swindon) also made quick progress, passing Huseyin Sert (Maranello Sales) to move up into sixth overall.

The order settled as the Coppa Shell drivers focused on maintaining their tyres for the duration of the race. Despite the record-breaking temperatures, the 296 Challenge race cars appeared unflustered. Hunter kept strong pace for the first half of the race, but by the midpoint, Dewhirst delivered his quickest laps and closed the gap to press the Stratstone Manchester driver to within half a second.

With just a few laps to go, Dewhirst - who had been conserving his tyres for final stage of the race - went for his big move. But Hunter was unrelenting and refused to give the 2024 championship runner-up an opening, keeping the door firmly closed as the pair entered Druids. An off by Steve Dopson (Dick Lovett Swindon) shortly before the end of the 30-minute race saw the early emergence of the chequered flag, and it was the Manchester man kept his cool and pushed valiantly to the line, taking the top spot to secure his second win in a row.

Next Race: Qualifying 2 takes place at 12:25 tomorrow, before Race 2 commences at 15:30. Spectators can watch the race at the circuit or online at live.ferrari.com.






