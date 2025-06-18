Brands Hatch hosts the third round of the Ferrari Challenge UK

Maranello 18 June 2025

The 2025 Ferrari Challenge UK Trofeo Pirelli race series travels to Kent later this week for the third race of the year, which is being held at the historic racing circuit of Brands Hatch.

In the Trofeo Pirelli class, 2024 champion Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst) continues to lead the standings on 67 points, now 14 points ahead of nearest rival Pranav Vangala (HR Owen) following his double-victory in the previous round at Oulton Park in May. Third in the standings is Calum Leathem (Charles Hurst), who has already finished on the podium twice in his debut season in the British series.

In Coppa Shell, the battle continues between championship frontrunners Mike Dewhirst (Dick Lovett Swindon), Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) and Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester). Victories for Dewhirst and Hunter in the previous round brings the trio even closer together – just 8 points separate leader Dewhirst (60 points) from Simmerson (52 points), with Hunter following close behind (50 points).

Further back, tied on 28 points, are Steven Dopson (Dick Lovett Swindon) and Paul Rogers (HR Owen), who are still looking for their first podium finish of the season.

The weather forecast is excellent for the race weekend at the Brand Hatch circuit, with the driders tackling the Indy version on Saturday and the GP layout on Sunday.