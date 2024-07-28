Altoè and Hassid triumph again at Le Castellet

Trofeo Pirelli. A vibrant race saw Giacomo Altoè get the better of Luca Ludwig with a decisive overtaking move at the last corner of the penultimate lap. The German made a better start at the green flag and took the lead, holding off Altoè, who had started from pole with a time of 2’00”635, throughout the race. The Italian, who also set the fastest lap of the race with a time of 2’03”047 in the 296 Challenge no. 2, only found the right opportunity to pass in the final moments, holding off Ludwig’s attempts to retake the lead. With a 10-second penalty imposed on the third man across the line, Timo Glock (Autohaus Ulrich), for gaining ground with an off-track excursion, an ever-positive Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) climbed the bottom step of the podium.

Claus Zibrandtsen claimed a fifth consecutive victory in the Trofeo Pirelli Am. Starting from first position, the young Dane led throughout the 30-minute race, also setting the best time in class and thus stretching his lead in the overall standings. Behind him came Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) and Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey Racing) in that order.