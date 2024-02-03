Al Marzouq wins race 2 of winter challenge at Yas Marina

Winter Challenge. Al Marzouq, who qualified on pole before a five-place grid penalty, moved swiftly through the field to battle back from P6 for the overall victory and his second win in the Trofeo Pirelli Am class of the weekend.

Dylan Medler (The Collection), starting on pole secured second place overall and in class, while Ernst Kirchmayr (Gohm Baron Motorsport) finished in third position to take his second podium finish of the weekend.

In the Coppa Shell class, Mohamed Al Adsani finished in first position after a late spin from Maya Hartge (Al Tayer Motors LLC) opened the door to victory for the Kuwaiti racer. Al Adsani finished atop the podium in class and fourth position in the overall race and was joined on the podium by Hartge and Mamoun Alkabbani (Fast.Autotechnic.Co.Ltd.) in second and third position.

Hartge, starting on the front row in Abu Dhabi after a strong qualifying performance on Saturday morning, could not repeat her opening race victory, as the German driver finished in second position in the class and fifth place overall.

Paolo Scudieri continued his strong weekend, edging out class leader Ruihua Wu (CTF China) to secure his second victory of the weekend in the Coppa Shell Am class. The Italian driver, who started in last place on the grid, would cross the chequered flag just 0.515 seconds ahead of Wu to take victory on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, while Lisa Clark (Pellin Racing) finished in third position in the class.

Schedule. On Sunday, Feb. 4 at Yas Marina Circuit, the third qualifying session of the weekend from 1.55pm, will set the grid for the third and final race of this year’s Winter Challenge in Abu Dhabi, starting at 6.45pm. All times are local.