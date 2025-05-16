A Lap Around Track with Medler, the Miami Local

Miami 16 May 2025

From Formula One to Ferrari Racing Days, the Miami International Autodrome has been the focus of Ferrari fans throughout the month of May. This weekend, swap the Ferrari SF-25 of Charles Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton with the Ferrari 296 Challenge of Miami native, Dylan Medler (The Collection), in this lap around the “Extended Marina Loop.”

Not only will Ferrari Challenge run the South Florida circuit this weekend, but so will 499P Modificatas, and cars from Sport Prototipi Clienti and the XX Programme.

All Ferrari Challenge races and additional Ferrari Racing Days sessions will stream live from Miami on the Ferrari YouTube channel and FerrariRaces.com.