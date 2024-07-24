77 drivers at Le Castellet for round five of Ferrari Challenge Europe

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe will welcome a record number of entrants for round five of the season at the Paul Ricard circuit in France. Seventy-seven drivers will be on the track at Le Castellet with 296 Challenge cars in the four traditional classes of the Prancing Horse one-make series and the 488 Challenge Evo class. Besides the podiums, the weekend will offer valuable points for the overall standings at a decisive point in the season.

Trofeo Pirelli. In a vibrant head-to-head in the main class, Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing), with four wins this season, leads the standings, just two points clear of Philipp Baron (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team). Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) remains in contention, not far behind the leaders, while Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport) is one to watch, still hoping for a comeback after his brilliant victory in Portugal, as is the returning Luca Engstler (Gohm Motorsport – Engstler).

After winning the last three races, Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) has surged to the head of the standings. Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) trails by six points, while Marco Zanasi (CDP – Pinetti Motorsport) is seven points behind the leader. British driver, Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst), is still in the title hunt, sitting 22 points off the lead after two brilliant second-place finishes in the last round.

Coppa Shell. Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) also secured a double second place in Portugal, retaining his lead in the standings. John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham) trails by 25 points, while Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) is 34 points behind, having shared the spoils at Portimão. A steady Tibor Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) remains in contention, 38 points from the top. Experienced Austrian driver Ernst Kirchmayr (Kessel Racing), the 2021 European title and Finali Mondiali winner, will make his season debut in the class at the French event.

In the Coppa Shell Am standings, newcomer Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) has gained a significant advantage with victories in each round and seven podiums. Andreas König (Gohm Motorsport – Haupt Racing Team), Andrea Levy (Rossocorsa), and Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) are grouped within seven points and still in contention.

Trofeo Pirelli 488. Seven new entrants will line up in the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo class. Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing), with seven wins out of eight races, can mathematically seal the title as early as the French round.

Programme.After testing and free practice on Thursday 25 and Friday, 26 July, qualifying sessions will take place at Paul Ricard on Saturday 27: the Trofeo Pirelli 488 at 9 a.m., the Coppa Shell at 9.25 a.m., the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am at 10 a.m., and the Coppa Shell Am at 11 a.m. The first races will start, again on Saturday 27, at 2 p.m. with the Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488. The Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am will kick off at 3.15 p.m. and the programme will finish at 4.30 p.m. with the Coppa Shell Am. The same programme and times will apply for Sunday 28 July.

The qualifying sessions and races will be livestreamed free of charge, with commentary in English, at live.ferrari.com and on the official Ferrari YouTube channel.