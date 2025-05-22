Reports from the Oulton Park paddock

Maranello 22 May 2025

On the weekend of 16–17 May, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK returned ‘home’ to England for the second round of the season, following its opening leg at the Navarra circuit in northern Spain. Now in its seventh year, the British series arrived at the Oulton Park circuit in Cheshire.

Yates dominates. In the second session at Navarra, reigning Trofeo Pirelli champion Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst) had to settle for second place behind Pranav Vangala (HR Owen), who secured his maiden win in the series. At Oulton Park, however, Yates controlled the pace in both qualifying sessions and Race-1 and Race-2, extending his lead in the standings over his direct rival Vangala, who took two runner-up spots. A solid third place on his return in Race-1 went to Haymandhra Pillai (Stratstone Colchester), while Calum Leathem took the third step of the podium in Race-2.

Pillai makes his return. A key figure from last season’s British series made his return at Oulton Park: Haymandhra Pillai (Stratstone Colchester), who shook off the rust at his season debut to secure a podium finish with third place in Race-1. His second outing was less fortunate, as a collision forced him off the track.

Last-lap overtake. Race-1 of the Coppa Shell was packed with drama. Mike Dewhirst (Dick Lovett Swindon) shadowed Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) throughout the race. With time expired and just one lap remaining before the chequered flag, Dewhirst made the decisive move at Cascades and crossed the line in first place. Completing the podium was Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester).

Defending to the finish. Race-2 delivered yet more excitement in the Coppa Shell. Hunter claimed his first win of the season with a clean drive throughout. Dewhirst was never far behind, piling on the pressure right up to the final moments, but Hunter, having taken pole position, never put a foot wrong. At the finish, the Stratstone Manchester driver celebrated by climbing onto the roof of his 296 Challenge and raising his arms in triumph.

Starts and restarts. Both races followed a similar script, interrupted after just a few kilometres by red flags. Joseph Dean (Stratstone Colchester) was involved in two incidents, fortunately without consequence, in each session. Both races were temporarily halted and then resumed behind the Safety Car. Race Advisor for the weekend was James Calado, the British driver of the Ferrari 499P in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The standings. Thanks to his pair of wins at Oulton Park, Yates now leads the Trofeo Pirelli championship standings with 67 points. Vangala is second with 53, followed by Calum Leathem (with two third places from four races) on 34. In the Coppa Shell, the challenge is even more closely contested and intriguing: Dewhirst leads on 60 points, Simmerson is second with 52, and Hunter lies third with 50.