2024 XX Programme and F1 Clienti calendars revealed

On the occasion of the Ferrari Racing Days at Silverstone, during the gala dinner organised at the English circuit, Ferrari presented the 2024 XX Programme and F1 Clienti activity calendar. Eight rounds, alternating between prestigious international circuits in the Middle East, Europe, Asia and America, plus participation in the Finali Mondiali, which will offer clients the chance of a star turn in exclusive sporting activities.

The Abu Dhabi track in the United Arab Emirates will open the 2024 season from 2 to 4 February before it proceeds to Italy the following month, on 15 and 16 March, on the ups and downs of Mugello. In May, there will be a double date in California, USA: 12 to 13 at Sonoma and 17 to 19 at Laguna Seca. From 5 to 7 June, XX Programme and F1 Clienti will be hosted on Hungary’s new Balaton circuit for the first time. From the 28th to the 30th of the same month, it’s a trip to the East, to Suzuka in Japan.

Returning to Europe, from 31 July to 1 August, a leg at Le Castellet in France and then on to Germany, at the Nürburgring from 6 to 8 September, before the final event which, in keeping with tradition, will be hosted on the occasion of the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, with date and track to be revealed shortly.

Here’s the calendar in detail: