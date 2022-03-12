Logo Content

    6 Hours of Fuji

    FIA WORLD ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

    2022 RACE REVIEW

    The Maranello marque dominated the 6 Hours of Fuji, round five of the FIA World Endurance Championship. In the LMGTE Pro class, Ferrari claimed a one-two crucial for the world championship, with the Italian cars always in the top positions. The number 51 Ferrari 488 GTE with James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi was first over the finish line, ahead of the other AF Corse car, number 52, crewed by Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina. In the LMGTE Am class, second place for the Iron Dames embellished the penultimate round of the world championship. The all-female crew of Rahel Frey, Sarah Bovy, and Michelle Gatting were making their debut on the Japanese track
    Track Temp47.90 ºCHour 1
    Air Temp28.70 ºCHour 1
    Track Temp35.30 ºCHour 6
    Air Temp26.80 ºCHour 6
    • AF Corse#51A. PIER GUIDI / J. CALADO
    • Race Result1
    • Fastest Lap1:37.671
    • Pit Stop4
    • Laps217
    • Total time6:01:53.049
    • AF Corse#52M. MOLINA / A. FUOCO
    • Race Result2
    • Fastest Lap1:37.515
    • Pit Stop4
    • Laps217
    • Total time6:01:53.333
    • Gap from leader0.284
    We are delighted with the one-two here at Fuji.
    It is strategic for the championship and comes at an important time. This result means we arrive on the eve of the final ever race in the LMGTE Pro facing a battle with Porsche, the other manufacturer which, like us, has participated in this world championship class since the first race. I want to emphasise the great team spirit, which again saw the number 52 488 GTE crew willing to help achieve the best possible team result. It is one of the most important attributes and one we will also focus on at the next race in Bahrain, where we will give everything to try to win the titles at stake.
    Antonello Coletta
    Head of Attività Sportive GT
    We enjoyed a great race with both cars, achieving a significant result for the drivers’ and constructors’ standings.
    At the start, I took first position by overtaking Estre. Then we ran a good race, always sporting, and managed the tyres as best as possible. Now our minds turn to the season finale at Bahrain, where, as always, it won’t be easy, but we will certainly give one hundred per cent as a team to secure our third world title.
    James Calado
    #51
    After three years, coming back to Japan and racing in front of so many fans was really exciting.
    Achieving first and second place for Ferrari is enormously important for the championship, where we have now also moved into top spot in the constructors’ standings. The key to success? I think the choice of tyres enabled us to be consistent throughout the stints.
    Alessandro Pier Guidi
    #51
    We achieved the best possible result for the team.
    Our car’s second place earned us vital points. Bahrain? We aim to run our best race and fight for the constructors’ title.
    Miguel Molina
    #52
    • Iron Dames#85R. FREY / M. GATTING / S. BOVY
    • Race Result2
    • FASTEST LAP1:38.558
    • PIT STOP5
    • LAPS212
    • TOTAL TIME6:01:38.861
    • GAP FROM LEADER1 Lap
    • AF Corse#54T. FLOHR / F. CASTELLACCI / D. RIGON
    • Race Result4
    • FASTEST LAP1:38.321
    • PIT STOP5
    • LAPS212
    • TOTAL TIME6:01:57.907
    • GAP FROM LEADER1 Lap

    Other Crews

    PosDriversTeamCar
    7
    F. DEZOTEUX / P. RAGUES / G. AUBRY
    Spirit of Race
    #71
    10
    S. MANN / C. ULRICH / T. VILANDER
    AF Corse
    #21
    11
    C. SCHIAVONI / M. CRESSONI / G. FISICHELLA
    Iron Lynx
    #60

      Fuji International Speedway

      The Fuji International Speedway is one of the most famous and popular in Japan, the first to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in the Land of the Rising Sun.

      The Fuji International Speedway is one of the most famous and popular in Japan, the first to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in the Land of the Rising Sun. The architect Hermann Tilke redesigned the track in 2003, increasing its overall length to 4,563 metres from the 4,359 metres of the version that hosted FIA World Sportscar Championship races from 1982 to 1988. Fuji includes one of the longest straights in the world, at over 1.5 km. Despite this feature, the track is marked by a sequence of fast turns alternating with slower but highly technical ones. The 300 R is among the most important and should be tackled at high speed. The circuit, in the province of Shizuoka, boasts a unique setting, with Mount Fuji - one of Japan’s sacred peaks - providing the background to many sections of the track.

      Turns
      • LocationOyamaJapan
      • Turns16
      • Circuit Length4 563 km
