DTS Tubi Style is an industrial company created out of a passion for racing and sports cars.
The Tubi Style story began in 1987 when, on the foundation of the motorsport experience acquired by Duerre, a company was established in Spezzano di Fiorano, able to answer to the sports needs of supercar owners, especially in terms of sound and performance. The company has been based in Maranello since the early 2000s. The Duerre Tubi Style - DTS group was founded in 2012 and is a leading supplier for the world’s best-known sports and luxury car brands.