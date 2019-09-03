Winners of 24 Hours of Le Mans at Scuderia’s 90th anniversary

Maranello 03 settembre 2019

To celebrate the 90th anniversary of Scuderia Ferrari and the 90th edition of the Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, a special event will be held on Wednesday 4 September at Piazza Duomo in Milan that will give fans and enthusiasts the chance to admire some of the most important cars in the history of the Scuderia. These include the 488 GTE that triumphed in the last 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, with James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Daniel Serra. The presence of a GT competition car in the Scuderia’s celebrations is not surprising, as these cars have helped to build the brand’s legend, thanks to victories secured around the world by both professional and gentlemen drivers. The event starts at 5 pm, while at around 7 pm the Ferrari 488 GTE will take part in a parade that ends in Piazza Duomo. After the parade, the three drivers will be interviewed on stage, interacting with fans and journalists.