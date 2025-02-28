Weekend preview: two Ferrari 296 Challenge cars set to race at Aragón

The fourth and penultimate round of the GT Winter Series takes place this weekend at the Aragón circuit, with two AF Corse Ferrari 296 Challenge cars contesting the Cup 1 title.

Following exciting rounds at Estoril, Portimão, and Valencia, the championship features a leg at Motorland Aragón in the Aragón region, three hours from Barcelona. The season finale will take place over the weekend of 8-9 March.

The single-marque car class will feature an all-AF Corse contest, with the team’s drivers competing for valuable points in the drivers’ and teams’ standings. Cristiano Maciel and Rui Águas, the current leaders of the overall rankings, who have consistently finished in the points this season, will take the wheel of the number 50 Ferrari. Andreas Bøgh Sørensen and Mikkel Mac will be their primary challengers. Despite drawing a blank in the Valencia round, Sørensen is still mathematically in contention for the overall title. AF Corse tops the overall team standings, with a 38-point margin over its closest rivals.

As with previous rounds, the schedule includes two 30-minute races, starting at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, 1 March, and 12.35 p.m. on Sunday, 2 March. Additionally, a 55-minute endurance race will run on Sunday, 2 March, with the green flag at 4.50 p.m. All times are local.