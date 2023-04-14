Weekend preview: three Ferraris in the “Green hell”

Three Ferrari 296 GT3s will take part in round three of the Nürburgring Endurance Series championship on Saturday, 15 April.

NLS. After two weeks, the three Ferrari 296 GT3s competing in the Nürburgring Endurance Series championship are back on the track. This time, the 54th Adenauer ADAC Rundstrecken-Trophy, round three of the season, awaits them. The three Ferraris need to come good after a not brilliant performance in the previous round at the 4 Hours of Nimex, where only the number 30 of Frikadelli Racing Team made it to the finish line. On Saturday, Felipe Fernandez Laser will share the wheel with a returning David Pittard, who drove the 296 GT3 in the first round, finishing runner-up in the Pro class (on that occasion with Klaus Abbelen). The number 22 Ferrari of WTM by Rinaldi Racing with Leonard Weiss and Indy Dontje, alongside the returning Daniel Keilwitz, will also feature in the Pro class. In the Pro Am, Christian Kohlhaas, Stefan Aust and Jody Fannin will crew Racing One’s number 19 Ferrari 296 GT3.

Everything takes place on Saturday, 15 April, with qualifying from 8.30 to 10 a.m. and the four-hour race with the green light at 12 p.m. (all times are local).