Weekend preview: seven Ferraris at the Gulf 12H

Seven Ferrari 296 GT3s will line up for the thirteenth edition of the Gulf 12 Hours this weekend. The endurance race runs at the Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The 2024 edition of the Gulf 12H returns to its exclusive format, with the race divided into two parts: an initial eight-hour section, followed, after a two-hour break, by a four-hour sprint. The Abu Dhabi circuit, hosting the event for the twelfth time, will welcome seven Ferrari 296 GT3s, the Maranello car that has already achieved its hundredth victory in a remarkably short time since its debut.

In the GT3 Pro class, Andrew Gilbert, Fran Rueda and Tanart Sathienthirakul drive for Kessel Racing, whilst John Scheuermann, Wayne Boyd and Matt Bell take the wheel for Dragon Racing. In the GT3 Pro-Am category, Dragon Racing fields a second car with Khaled Marzouq, Xollie Letlaka, Axcil Jefferies, and Ramez Azzam. The Swiss team will also deploy a second Ferrari, with official driver Davide Rigon joined by Murat Cuhadaroglu, Giorgio Roda and David Fumanelli.

AF Corse will compete with Alessandro Cozzi, Eliseo Donno, Marco Pulcini, and Giorgio Sernagiotto, while Rinaldi Racing fields Christian Hook, Rinat Salikhov, David Perel, and Felipe Fernandez Laser. The Racing One car will feature Ernst Kirchmayr, Mark Rosser, Giacomo Altoè, and Roberto Merhi.

The action at Yas Marina begins on Friday with an initial shakedown, while Saturday features free practice and qualifying (4 to 5:30 p.m.), divided into four sessions in which each driver will set an average lap time to determine the starting grid. The first part of the race kicks off on Sunday at 6 a.m. and concludes at 2 p.m. with the final four-hour segment starting at 4 p.m. (All times are local.)