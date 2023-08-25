Weekend preview: seven Ferraris at Aragon for ELMS and Le Mans Cup series

The Aragon circuit in Spain will host round three of the European Le Mans Series this weekend. In the LMGTE class, five Ferrari 488 GTEs feature among the participants with podium ambitions. Round four of the Le Mans Cup championship will also run at the same Spanish track, with two Ferrari 296 GT3s on the grid.

European Le Mans Series. After the Le Castellet round in mid-July, the championship heads back to Spain for the four-hour Aragon round. Five Ferrari 488 GTEs will line up at the start. Formula Racing will field the number 50 car crewed by the Danish trio of Johnny and Conrad Laursen, plus Prancing Horse official driver Nicklas Nielsen. Kriton Lentoudis, Rui Aguas and Ulysse De Pauw will drive AF Corse’s number 51 car, while Duncan Cameron, David Perel and Matthew Griffin will feature in the number 55 car of the Swiss Spirit of Race team. The other Swiss team, Kessel Racing, will hand the wheel of the number 57 to Takeshi Kimura, Gregory Huffaker II and Ferrari official driver Davide Rigon. Finally, Singaporean driver Martin Berry will start for JMW Motorsport in the number 66 car alongside Britons Lorcan Hanafin and Jon Lancaster. The time trials are on Saturday, 26 August, at 10.15 a.m., while the race sets off at 6 p.m.

Le Mans Cup. The Le Mans Cup debuts at the Aragon circuit with two Ferrari 296 GT3s on the grid for round four, both fielded by AF Corse. Hiroshi Koizumi and Kei Cozzolino, currently joint third in the standings at 34 points, level with Rindone-Kujala, will be in number 51. Emmanuel Collard and Charles-Henri Samani will drive the number 83 car.

After Thursday’s free practice, qualifying is on Friday, 25 August, at 10.20 a.m., while the green flag for the 110-minute race will wave at 5.40 p.m. (all times are local).