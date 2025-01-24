Weekend preview: second round of the GT Winter Series in Portimão

It’s back on the track in Algarve for the second round of the GT Winter Series, which began last weekend at the Estoril circuit. Six Ferraris will be competing on the ups and downs of Portimão, several of them in single-marque configuration.

GT Winter Series. The second consecutive challenge in Portugal will see the debut of Pellin Racing’s Ferrari 488 GT3 in the GT3 class, with the steering wheel entrusted to Thor Haugen and experienced Italian driver Paolo Ruberti.

AF Corse will field four cars in the Cup 1 class dedicated to single-marque vehicles. In the Ferrari 296 Challenge number 76 will be Andreas Bogh Sorensen, already a contender in the opening round in Estoril, joined by Benny Simonsen. Another car confirmed to return from a great weekend is Rui Aguas and Christiano Maciel’s number 50, with the remaining two crews yet to be decided.

MERTEL Motorsport’s Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo number 80 has also been confirmed, driven by Oscar Ryndziewicz.



After Saturday morning’s free practice sessions, the first of two consecutive 15-minute qualifying sessions will start at 12.10 p.m. Later on Saturday 25, 3.50 p.m. will see the first 30-minute race kick off.

On Sunday 26, it’s back on the track for the remaining two races: the green light for the 30-minute race will be at 11.35 a.m., while the 55-minute one will start at 3 p.m.