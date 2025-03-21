Weekend preview: Ferrari on track for the 24H Series and NLS

Following the two rounds of the Middle East Trophy last January in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the 24H Series makes its European debut with the 12 Hours of Mugello, the first of five rounds on the 2025 calendar, which will feature five Maranello cars on the grid.

Meanwhile, Realize Kondo Racing with Rinaldi Ferrari 296 GT3 will compete in Germany in the opening round of the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS), with official Prancing Horse driver Thomas Neubauer at the steering wheel. Neubauer is also set to take part in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring with the same team later this season.

24H Series. Among the 16 GT3-class entries for the 12 Hours of Mugello – the season-opener of the series – are five Ferrari cars, making it the most represented manufacturer on the starting grid. Pellin Racing will field the number 23 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, with the Italian-American pairing of Thor Augen and Paolo Ruberti, while the number 29 Ferrari 296 GT3 will be driven by Kyle Marcelli, Felice Ielmini, and Lisa Clark, a long-time competitor in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America and Europe.

For Swiss team CCC Kessel Racing, at the wheel of the number 8 Ferrari 296 GT3 will be David Fumanelli, Marco Frezza, Marco Talarico, L.M.D.V., and Alessandro Cutrera.

Scuderia Praha will field the number 56 Ferrari 296 GT3, with father-and-son duo Miroslav and Matus Viboh joined by Josef Kral.

Finally, for American team Era Motorsport, Kyle Tilley, Dwight Merriman, Jake Hill and Ryan Dalziel will take turns at the wheel of the number 81 Ferrari 296 GT3.

Following three qualifying sessions scheduled for Friday, 21 March from 5.05 p.m., the race will be contested in two parts as usual: the first six-hour segment begins on Saturday, 22 March at 11 a.m., with the second leg resuming on Sunday, 23 from 9.30 a.m.



NLS. The 70th edition of the ADAC Westfalenfahrt traditionally opens the racing season at the Green Hell. The iconic German circuit will also host the Ferrari 296 GT3 of Realize Kondo Racing with Rinaldi which will see young Frenchman Thomas Neubauer – official Prancing Horse driver and 2022 Finali Mondiali world champion – taking turns at the wheel with Axcil Jefferies and Felipe Fernandez Laser.

The opening round’s programme will be held on Saturday, 22 March, with qualifying at 8.30 a.m. and the four-hour race starting at 12 p.m.

All times are local.