Weekend preview: Ferrari at Motegi for Super GT

The Motegi circuit will host round eight of the Super GT Japan this weekend, with two Ferrari 296 GT3 cars on track. However, this will not be the final event, as the postponed Suzuka races, scheduled for 7 and 8 December, still need to be completed.

Following a challenging weekend at Autopolis, the two Ferraris competing in the Super GT Japan Championship will seek payback on the 2.493 km Motegi circuit. Kei Cozzolino and official driver Lilou Wadoux, who climbed the podium at the Sugo round in September, will take the wheel of Ponos Racing’s number 45.

Yoshiaki Katayama and Roberto Merhi Muntan will drive Team LeMans’ number 6, the second Maranello car.