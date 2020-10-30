Weekend of champions for Iron Lynx in Portimão

Having secured the Team title in Monza with one race still to run, Iron Lynx will have to wait for the chequered flag to unfurl at the Portuguese race before the drivers get to celebrate the title.

Champions. Rino Mastronardi and Giacomo Piccini, the Iron Lynx crew who raced the season at the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, currently lie in first and second position respectively in the standings, separated by 15 points, a gap due to the absence of the reigning champion at the third round of the series in Le Castellet. Mastronardi's thirty-two-point advantage over David Perel and Michael Broniszewski makes it mathematically impossible for the Kessel Racing duo to see their name inscribed in the Le Mans Cup roll of honour. The Swiss team, also unable to compete with Iron Lynx for the team laurels, will once again field a second car crewed by John Hartshorne and Oliver Hancock, while Iron Lynx lines up Claudio Schiavoni and Andrea Piccini at the wheel of the #77 488 GT3 Evo 2020 and Deborah Mayer and Michelle Gatting aboard the #9.

Schedule. The qualifying gets underway on Saturday at 10:55 local time and will determine the starting grid for the two-hour race set to start at 14:50.

