Weekend notebook: Ferrari on the podium at COTA and Aragón

Following the prologue at Daytona in January, the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge season got underway at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, which saw Prancing Horse cars immediately in the spotlight, securing several podium finishes and top placings. Meanwhile, two Ferrari 296 Challenge cars were on the track at Aragón in Spain for the fourth round of the GT Winter Series.

VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. The series aimed at Silver and Bronze drivers, under the IMSA banner, officially got underway in Texas and will feature six rounds, each with two 45-minute races. At COTA, the Maranello cars were immediately in the thick of the action, with two driven by AF Corse and two by Conquest Racing, all competing in the GTDX class.

The best results for the Ferraris came courtesy of the number 66 296 GT3 from AF Corse, with AJ Muss at the steering wheel, securing two second-place finishes in class (third and fifth overall) over the race weekend. His teammate, Matias Perez Companc, driving the number 50 car, finished fourth in Race-1 before climbing onto the third step of the podium in the second race. Less fortunate were the two Conquest Racing cars, with Dave Musial’s number 99 finishing ninth in class in the first race but failing to start Race-2, just like Dave Musial Jr., who was unclassified in the first contest.

The next round is scheduled from 6 to 8 June at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

GT Winter Series. The penultimate round of the series played out at Aragón, ahead of the following Sunday’s season finale at the Barcelona circuit. Two Ferraris battled for victory in the class dedicated to single-marque cars, both driven by AF Corse.

In the two 30-minute sprint races, Cristiano Maciel, driving the number 50 Ferrari 296 Challenge, came out on top in Cup 1, finishing ahead of Andreas Bogh Sorensen in the number 76 sister car, placing fifth and fourth overall. Meanwhile, in the 55-minute endurance race, the number 76 of Mikkel Mac and Andreas Bogh Sorensen secured a superb second place overall, taking victory in Cup 1.