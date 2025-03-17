Weekend notebook: Ferrari wins at Sepang and Barcelona

Harmony Racing recorded a prestigious victory in the 12 Hours of Sepang. The Ferrari 296 GT3 led most of the race from pole position to the chequered flag.

With the special endurance race in Barcelona, the second after Portimão in February, the 2025 season of the GT Winter Series is now over. The cup winners were Cristiano Maciel and Rui Aguas, at the wheel of the AF Corse 296 Challenge, first overall as well as in Cup 1.

12 Hours of Sepang. The Ferrari 296 GT3 number 33 of 33R Harmony Racing triumphed in the highly anticipated Asia-Pacific endurance race. Starting from pole position, local driver Jazeman Jafar defended the lead in the intense early stages, gradually extending his advantage before handing the steering wheel over to Luo Kailuo. During the hottest part of the day, with temperatures well above 30 degrees, driver and team principal David Chan Weian maintained the lead until a spin by Jason Loh temporarily dropped the crew to third place.

The decisive moment came at sunset when Jazeman wiped out a 25-second deficit. After making the crucial overtaking move, he crossed the finish line in first place after 328 laps.

GT Winter Series. In the very class dedicated to single-marque cars, the Rossocorsa Racing 296 Challenge won the six hours on Catalan soil.

Starting from fourth position overall, top of the class, Niccolò Schirò, protagonist of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe in the 2019 and 2021 seasons, made an excellent start and succeeded in overtaking everyone to get to the head of the race. Schirò and his teammates Angelo Fontana and Bence Valint, champion of the Finali Mondiali Ferrari 2024, put in a solid performance, constantly maintaining their position among the top drivers and finishing in sixth place overall, which was enough for them to win the Cup 1 class.

At the end of the season, Maciel and Rui Aguas won not only the overall title, but also Cup 1 in a 296 Challenge, while Darren Howell and Sean Doyle won Cup 5 in a 488 Challenge, again with AF Corse, which therefore achieved success in the team standings.