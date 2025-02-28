Fifth place for 296 LMGT3 in Qatar

The first race of the FIA World Endurance Championship season, a ten-hour, 1,812 km event in Qatar, concluded with fifth and eighth place for the Ferrari 296 LMGT3s of Vista AF Corse. François Heriau, Simon Mann and Alessio Rovera just missed a podium finish in the number 21 car with a strong recovery after a contact in the early stages, while Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Davide Rigon in the sister car, number 54, managed to climb back into the points, finishing in eighth place.

The two Prancing Horse cars started from fourth and fifth positions, with their respective Bronze drivers at the wheel during the first two hours of the race. The number 21 car collided with another competitor during the opening laps, which caused it to spin without sustaining any damage. François Heriau quickly restarted and embarked on an impressive recovery that saw him re-enter the upper reaches of the standings. From there, the French driver and his teammates, Simon Mann and official driver Alessio Rovera carried on with a careful and precise race, consistently staying close to the leaders. They ultimately finished in fifth place – just half a second from the third spot on the podium and one lap behind the winners.

The crew of the sister car closed in eighth place, courtesy of a steady performance from Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, and Davide Rigon. The Prancing Horse official driver, in particular, stood out for holding the fastest lap in the LMGT3 class for a considerable period. After dropping out of the points at mid-race, the number 54 car gradually recovered positions, crossing the finish line two laps behind the winner.

The FIA World Endurance Championship continues with its second round at the 6 Hours of Imola on the weekend of 19-20 April.