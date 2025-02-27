Driver comments from Lusail after Hyperpole

The two Ferrari 296 LMGT3s of Vista AF Corse will start from fourth and fifth positions in the opening race of the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship in Qatar. Following impressive performances from Thomas Flohr and François Heriau in the qualifying session, where they secured spots in the top ten, Francesco Castellacci and Simon Mann also delivered strong performances in the Hyperpole – with the Italian driver of the number 54 car finishing just ahead of the Briton in the number 21. They had to say this ahead of the Qatar 1812 KM, which will kick off on Friday, 28 February, at 2 p.m. local time.

Francesco Castellacci, 296 LMGT3 #54: “This was my first qualifying session in this championship for a long time, and I’m delighted to be competing in this year’s Hyperpoles. Thomas (Flohr) did a great job qualifying in the top ten, and the team prepared the car very well. We focused primarily on race pace to optimise tyre management. We’re starting from fourth; the field is tightly matched, but by capitalising on the reliability of the 296 LMGT3, we can achieve a good result.”

Simon Mann, 296 LMGT3 #21: "Starting fifth is certainly not positive. Tomorrow’s race will be very long, but the car is competitive, and the key will be to keep out of trouble. Our grid position gives us confidence, and we have the potential for a great race.”