03 novembre 2017

Shanghai, 3 November 2017 - Four Ferraris are set to battle it out in the penultimate round of the World Endurance Championship at Shanghai. In the GTE-Pro and GTE-Am categories, two 488 GTEs will be competing in the colours of AF Corse, plus one each for Spirit Of Race and Clearwater Racing. GTE-Pro. Ferrari has won the last two races in the GTE-Pro class, at COTA and Fuji and arrives in Shanghai with a 47-point lead over Porsche in the Manufacturers’ standings. A very good result here could even seal the title, although it is more likely that both crowns will be decided at the final round in Bahrain. The drivers’ title will certainly go down to the wire, as the leading drivers are bunched closer together. After their win at Fuji, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado are top, five points ahead of Frederic Makowiecki and Richard Lietz, but Davide Rigon, who teams up with Sam Bird, is certainly not out of the running. GTE-Am. Ferrari returns to the fray in the GTE-Am class after the double win at Fuji, where Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and new father Miguel Molina, gained their first victory in the WEC ahead of their Clearwater Racing stable mates, Mok Weng Sun, Keita Sawa and Matt Griffin. As usual Porsche and Aston Martin will be very strong contenders. After the free practices on Friday, the race weekend gets properly underway on Saturday with qualifying at 2:10 pm (7:10 am CET), while the race itself will kick off at 11 am Chinese time on Sunday (4 am CET) and end after 5 pm (10 CET).