07 gennaio 2016

Sam Bird to join Davide Rigon in no. 71 Maranello, 7 January - Ferrari and the AF Corse team will line up at the start in the GTE-Proclass of the World Endurance Championship (WEC) with the all-new 488. The car, presented for the first time during the Finali Mondiali at Mugello in November, will be in the hands of two new crews. Two-time world champion Gianmaria "Gimmi" Bruni will still be at the wheel of the historic no. 51, but will be joined by James Calado, who had many successful outings last year in the 458 Italia no. 71. New name in no. 71. Davide Rigon will be in the other 488 GTE, still carrying the number 71, but with a new teammate, Sam Bird. The 28-year-old Briton, who notched up six wins in the GP2 Series and was a tester for Mercedes in Formula 1, raced twice for Ferrari in the 2014 WEC, but this is his first experience as an official Prancing Horse driver. Bird in 2015 won the WEC world drivers title in the LMP2 class. The season is set to kick off on 17 April with the 6 Hours of Silverstone.