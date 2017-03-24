24 marzo 2017

Nurburg, 24 March 2017 – The first race in the 2017 season of the VLN championship takes place this weekend. This series is held entirely on the Nordschlaife, the old Nurburgring track which is over 20 kilometres long. Two Ferraris have been entered in two different categories. 488 GT3. The main class, the Specials 9 (SP9), sees the debut of the 488 GT3 of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau crewed by four German drivers, three of whom have already played their part in an important event. In last year's Barbarossapreis George Weiss, Oliver Kainz and Jochen Krumbach drove the 488 GT3 in its debut on the long Eifel track in the green colours of Rinaldi Racing. Now the three, along with Mike Stursberg, are back on track with new colours although still assisted by Rinaldi Racing. 458 Italia GT3. The other Ferrari on track, a 458 Italia GT3, will compete in the Specials 8 class in the four-hour race on Saturday. Mike Jager, Stefan Kohler and Christian Kohlhaas will drive car no. 139 of NGK Spark Plug Racing Team by Racing One. The race will start at 12 pm and finish at 4 pm.