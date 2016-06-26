26 giugno 2016

Nurburg, 26 June 2016 – The Ferrari of the NGK Spark Plug Racing Team by Racing One captured the 47th Adenauer ADAC Deutsche Payment Trophy, Round 4 of the 2016 VLN Endurance championship, held entirely on the legendary Nordschleife track, the old course of the Nurburgring, which is over 20 km long. The race. Car number 139 overcame fully deserved its SP8 class win thanks to a fantastic effort by Mike Jager, Stephan Kohler and Christian Kohlhaas. The trio won in front of the Lexus of Klaus Volker, Horst Baumann and Michael Tischner. Next round. The overall win went to the Montaplast by Land Motorsport Audi of Christopher Mies and Connor De Philippi. Next event is scheduled for July 16 and will be the 56th ADAC Reinoldus Langstreckenrennen.