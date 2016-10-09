Nürburg, 9 October 2016 – A podium finish: this is the record of the Ferrari 458 entered in the DMV 250 Meilen Rennen, second to last race in the VLN Endurance championship schedule held entirely on the long Nürburgring course, the legendary Nordschleife.

The podium.

The podium finish arrived in the SP8 class and was earned by car 139 of the NGK Spark Plug Team by Racing One, which finished second with Mike Jäger, Stephan Kohler and Christian Kohlhaas at the wheel, behind the Lexus of Horst Baumann and Uwe and Theo Kleen.

Next stop.

The overall win went to the Lexus of Farnbacher Racing driven by Dominik and Mario Farnbacher. The next event, the 41st DMV Münsterlandpokal is on October 22.