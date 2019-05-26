Visiom Racing wins at Slovakia Ring

The 488 GT3 of Visiom Racing enjoyed an easy win at the Slovakia Ring, in the third round of the Ultimate Cup Series.

The car crewed by Jean-Paul Pagny, Jean-Bernard Bouvet and Thierry Perrier, the only car entered in the GT class, secured a class victory in the 6 Hours of Slovakia. The GTs only competed for four hours, long enough for the 488 GT3 to complete 105 laps, the fastest of which was in 2:01.752, at an average speed of 175.1 km/h.

The next race in the Ultimate Cup Series takes place at Mugello in Italy, from 28 to 30 June.