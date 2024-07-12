Video review: story of the 24 Hours of Spa 2024

The historic endurance marathon, held on 29-30 June in Belgium, finished with second places – overall and in the Bronze class – in the first case for Alessandro Pier Guidi, Davide Rigon, and Alessio Rovera at the wheel of the Ferrari of AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors. Andrea Bertolini, Louis and Jef Machiels, and Tommaso Mosca took second in the Bronze class in the AF Corse 296 GT3. The crew of Lilou Wadoux, Christopher Froggatt, Jonathan Hui, and Eddie Cheever, competing in the Bronze class in the Ferrari of Sky Tempesta Racing, were 13th under the chequered flag.

We can relive the story of the 24 Hours of Spa through images and interviews with the Ferrari drivers captured over a long weekend, from the free practice sessions through qualifying, Superpole and the entire race. The Italian trio, Pier Guidi, Rigon, and Rovera, who led until 45 minutes from the end, saw their deserved triumph slip away in front of over 99,500 spectators due to a car stopping at the entrance to the pit lane just as the Ferrari number 51 was returning for its final refuelling. The video is also available on YouTube at the official Ferrari channel.