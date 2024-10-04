Video Review: 3 Hours of Monza

In front of 35,000 tifosi attending the Italian event of the GT World Challenge Europe - Endurance Cup, Ferrari secured a podium place with the 296 GT3, shared by Alessandro Pier Guidi, Alessio Rovera, and Vincent Abril. The car, entered by AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors, started from pole position at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza and delivered a superb performance, finishing third overall and second in the Pro class, remaining in contention for victory until the final laps.
The entire Italian event, from the arrival of drivers and teams on the track, through the initial practice sessions, up to qualifying and the race, can be relived through a video recap available on the ‘Ferrari’ YouTube channel. It not only shows the on-track action but also the behind-the-scenes moments of the event held at the Temple of Speed.
The weekend of the 3 Hours of Monza, the fourth and penultimate round of the series reserved for GT3 cars, concluded with the 34th place (17th in Pro class) of the ‘sister’ car, the number 71 of AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors, marking the race debut of Yifei Ye with the 296 GT3 car shared with the Maranello manufacturer's official driver, Thomas Neubauer, and David Vidales.
In the Bronze class, five other Ferraris featured in the 3 Hours of Monza, with the best place achieved by the number 93 Sky Tempesta Racing car, which finished fourth.
The standings. Ahead of the final round of the season in Saudi Arabia this November, AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors leads the overall team standings in the Endurance Cup; Pier Guidi and Rovera are second in the drivers' standings, just three points behind the top spot. In the Bronze class, Sky Tempesta Racing leads the team standings with 65 points, ahead of AF Corse in second place with 58 points; In the drivers' standings, Hui-Froggatt-Cheever lead with 65 points, eight more than Bertolini and L. and J. Machiels.