Video Review: 3 Hours of Monza

The weekend of the 3 Hours of Monza, the fourth and penultimate round of the series reserved for GT3 cars, concluded with the 34th place (17th in Pro class) of the ‘sister’ car, the number 71 of AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors, marking the race debut of Yifei Ye with the 296 GT3 car shared with the Maranello manufacturer's official driver, Thomas Neubauer, and David Vidales.

In the Bronze class, five other Ferraris featured in the 3 Hours of Monza, with the best place achieved by the number 93 Sky Tempesta Racing car, which finished fourth.

The standings. Ahead of the final round of the season in Saudi Arabia this November, AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors leads the overall team standings in the Endurance Cup; Pier Guidi and Rovera are second in the drivers' standings, just three points behind the top spot. In the Bronze class, Sky Tempesta Racing leads the team standings with 65 points, ahead of AF Corse in second place with 58 points; In the drivers' standings, Hui-Froggatt-Cheever lead with 65 points, eight more than Bertolini and L. and J. Machiels.