Video recap: 24 Hours at Daytona 2025

The exclusive account has the Daytona International Speedway for its setting, the iconic tri-oval track known in America as the World Center of Racing, as one of the oldest and most prestigious motorsport venues in the world. The video is enhanced with the voices of the many drivers standing out on the track in Ferraris, including the ten Prancing Horse official drivers who took part in the event, and by the images taken on the track, in the pits and in the paddock of an event attended by tens of thousands of fans.

The first round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship concluded with the sixth place in GTD Pro already mentioned, courtesy of Ferrari official drivers Davide Rigon, Miguel Molina and Thomas Neubauer together with Albert Costa, while seventh place in the GTD class went to the 296 GT3 number 50 of AF Corse (driven by Arthur Leclerc, Custodio Toledo, Riccardo Agostini and Conrad Laursen), 11th to the number 34 of Conquest Racing (shared by Daniel Serra, together with Manny Franco, Cédric Sbirrazzuoli and Giacomo Altoè), and 22nd - following a penalty that came after the end of the race - to the 021 of Triarsi Competizione (with James Calado, Sheena Monk, Stevan McAleer, Mike Skeen).