Video recap: 12 Hours of Sebring 2025

The eagerly anticipated Florida event featured seven Ferraris in the production-based car classes, with the 296 GT3s finishing in the top five in both the GTD Pro and GTD categories. A video providing a behind-the-scenes look at the classic US endurance race, with insights from key figures involved in the on-track battle, will allow you to relive this intense weekend.

Since its inaugural edition in 1950, the 12 Hours of Sebring has established a leading role in international motorsport. Today, just as in the past, the technical features of the circuit – a former military airfield – combined with its frequent surface undulations and bumps, the high level of competition, and the remarkable passion of the fans make the Florida race one of the most demanding and prestigious events on the calendar.

In this context, having secured pole position in GTD Pro – with the 296 GTD of the DragonSpeed team, which finished fourth at the chequered flag – and in GTD, with AF Corse’s number 21 entry, Ferrari completed the 12 Hours with excellent results. Notable among these, in the professional and gentleman drivers category, were Inception Racing’s fourth place and Conquest Racing’s seventh.