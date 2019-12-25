Via Italia secures Overall Win in Final Race of 2019

Curitiba, Brazil 25 dicembre 2019

Via Italia Racing secured the overall victory in the final race of the 2019 Brazilian Endurance Championship, the 6 Hours of Curitiba. The red Ferrari 488 GT3 of Daniel Serra and Chico Longo were able to not only leave their fellow GT3 competitors behind but also beat the cars of the theoretically faster Prototype category. The win means that Via Italia has secured a remarkable 50% win rate in the 2019 season, winning four races from eight rounds. The final round was not without its drama, with driving rain at one point, followed by intense sunny periods, with everything in the middle thrown in for good measure. The team was required to constantly revise their strategy, but they did so flawlessly, putting Chico and Daniel in optimal position to receive the checkered flag first. At the end of six hours of running, Via Italia overcame all odds and achieved the win. "It was the first year of the Ferrari 488 GT3 to earn victories here in Brazil. But unfortunately some bad results didn't allow us to fight for the title. I was very happy with this victory in the 6 Hours. We won because we had a fast, reliable car and the engineers' strategy was perfect," said Chico Longo. "It was a race with many variables. I can say it was fun. Chico drove a lot and helped us to seek victory. It was very good to finish the season with a victory," said Ferrari factory driver Daniel Serra who co-drove with Chico at this round.