02 luglio 2018

Maranello, 2 July 2018 – The Ferrari 488 GT3 of Visiom Racing team did it again! The French squad dominated the fourth round of the VdeV Endurance championship in the GTV1 class at Dijon-Prenois. Jean-Paul Pagny, Jean-Bernard Bouvet and Thierry Perrier set the pace winning comfortably the race. Lapped. The French team’s trio were on top from qualifying, when they secured pole. First place was never in doubt with the 488 GT3 lapping its closest pursuers, Harry Teneketzian, Tiziano Carugati and Joffrey De Narda on a Lamborghini. Second win in a row. This was Visiom Racing Ferrari’s second victory in a row at Dijon-Prenois, where Pagny, Bouvet and Perrier had previously triumphed in 2017 at the wheel of the 488 GT3.