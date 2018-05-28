28 maggio 2018

Maranello, 28 May 2018 - The Ferrari 488 GT3 of Visiom team dominated the third round of the VdeV Endurance championship in the GTV1 class at the Paul Ricard. Jean-Paul Pagny, Jean-Bernard Bouvet and Thierry Perrier set the pace and even managed to challenge some of the LMP3s prototypes in the race. Lapped. The French team’s trio were on top from qualifying, when they secured pole. First place was never in doubt with the 488 GT3 lapping its closest pursuers, Harry Teneketzian, Tiziano Carugati and Joffrey De Narda on a Lamborghini. Win no. 73. This was Ferrari’s 73rd victory at the Paul Ricard, where Pagny, Bouvet and Perrier had previously triumphed in 2015 at the wheel of the 458 Italia GT3, with which they won championship that year.