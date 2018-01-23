23 gennaio 2018

Maranello, 23 January 2017 - The GTV1 class of the VdeV Endurance championship saw a season-long duel between the two Ferrari teams: the reigning champions of Visiom Racing with Thierry Perrier, Jean-Paul Pagny and Jean-Bernard Bouvet and CMR (Classic and Modern Racing) with Sport Garage with Eric Mouez and David Loger. Visiom Racing took second place in Barcelona ahead of their brand colleagues. Visiom only came fifth at Portimao, while CMR with Sport Garage picked up second place. Starting from the Paul Ricard race Visiom Racing notched up four wins on the trot but their rivals responded with three second places and were still in the running at Estoril, also helped by the fact that all teams had to discard a result. An unlucky performance of Visiom Racing in last race together with the loss of six points more than the rivals gave CRM with Sport Garage’s Eric Mouez Eric and David Loger a three-point margin of victory in one of the hardest fought seasons ever.