Two Ferraris in the final round of GT Open at Monza

The final act of the International GT Open 2019, scheduled for this weekend at Monza, will see two Spirit of Race 488 GT3s take the start-line. For the first time in history the Barcelona circuit will not host the final round of the series, but rather the Autodromo Nazionale Monza where all the titles will be decided. As a result of a half-disputed season, there are no Prancing Horse cars in contention for title honours; however Ferrari crews are expected to be key protagonists on the Monza asphalt.





Pro-Am. Matt Griffin and Duncan Cameron return to the wheel of the #21 488 GT3 having skipped the most recent round because of simultaneous commitments in the European Le Mans Series programme in Spa-Francorchamps. The Anglo-Irish pairing have on numerous occasions turned out top-notch performances and will be determined to round off the season on a high note.





Am. Meanwhile Francesco Piovanetti and Oswaldo Negri line up at the start of the Italian date at the wheel of the #51 Ferrari. The partnership between the American and the Brazilian has been bolstered by experience garnered in IMSA, Asian Le Mans Series and the Le Mans Cup.





Schedule. The two final races of the season will be held, as usual, on Saturday with the 70-minute race getting underway at 15:15 local time, and Sunday, with the deciding 61 minutes of Race-2 kicking off at 14:55