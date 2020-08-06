Two class wins for Ferrari at Brands Hatch

The two Ferrari 488 Challenges of Team Superformance and SB Race Engineering claimed victories and podium finishes in the second round of the Britcar Endurance Championship, held on 1 August at Brands Hatch.

Race-1. In the first 60-minute outing, Colin Sowter’s Ferrari 488 Challenge no. 26 of Team Superformance started from seventeenth position and finished on the bottom step of the podium in class 3 and fourteenth overall.

However, reigning champions Paul Bailey and Andy Schulz of SB Race Engineering had an unlucky race. Starting from fifth on the grid, they suffered a broken left front suspension arm. Bailey, at that point leading in class 2, had to pull into the pits for repairs. The team managed to put the Ferrari no. 1 back out on track after a few laps, but the gap was too big to make up, and SB Race Engineering crossed the finish line in twenty-first position.

Race-2. In the second race, both Ferraris won in their respective categories. Colin Sowter of Team Superformance improved on Race-1. At the wheel of Ferrari no. 26, he started to recover positions before passing his SG Racing rivals on lap 30 to take the lead which he held down to the line, winning class 3 and finishing tenth overall.

With the starting grid decided by the Race-1 result, SB Race Engineering had to set off from the rear. However, the crew wasn’t discouraged by the eleventh-row start, with Bailey soon moving up to ninth place, laying the foundations for an incredible comeback. The race was also interrupted by a multi-car accident. At the restart, Schulz was at the wheel in seventh position. There was still time to push, with the car going on to record the fastest lap in its category and an unexpected triumph in class 2. It finished third overall.

Next round. The Britcar Endurance Championship cars will return to the track at Oulton Park on 12 September.