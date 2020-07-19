Triumphs and podium places for Ferrari 488 GT3 crews in an intense weekend of racing

A race-filled weekend saw Ferrari 488 GT3 in the fray in various international championships. Satisfaction was by no means lacking for the Prancing Horse teams who achieved numerous wins and podium finishes, once again demonstrating the great competitiveness of Maranello machinery.

Le Mans Cup. With five Ferraris among the leading five positions, the Le Mans Cup season could hardly have got off to a better start for the Prancing Horse marque. On-track at France’s Paul Ricard circuit, the Iron Lynx-run 488 GT3 Evo 2020 crewed by Giacomo Piccini and Rino Mastronardi turned out an authoritative showing ahead of Kessel Racing’s sister car with Paolo Ruberti and Murod Sultanov in driving duties. The lowest step of the podium went to Andrea Piccini and Claudio Schiavoni who rounded off a memorable day for the Iron Lynx colours. The second round of the Le Mans Cup is scheduled to take place at the Belgian Spa-Francorchamps circuit on 8th August.

ELMS. Two Ferraris were on the podium at the close of the 4 Hours of Le Castellet, as the European Le Mans Series season got underway. The cars from Maranello bore the brunt of a lengthy Safety Car incursion which effectively annulled any advantage gained earlier. Crossing the finish-line behind the winning Porsche belonging to Proton Competition were Kessel Racing’s 488 GTE crewed by Cadei / Broniszewski / Perel and the female Iron Lynx crew consisting of Gatting / Frey / Gostner, who had already been on the podium the previous year with a splendid runner-up finish behind the Ferrari of Luzich Racing who triumphed at the end of the four-hour race. The next ELMS event will be held at Spa-Francorchamps on August 9.

IMSA. Runner-up spot for Toni Vilander and Cooper MacNeil at the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 in the Sebring Grand Prix, third date of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. The Scuderia Corsa crew narrowly missed out on the overall victory after the official Ferrari Competizioni GT driver Toni Vilander had held the lead for a lengthy period. The win, which was eventually scooped by the Lexus crew of Telitz/Hawksworth, pipped the Maranello crew by a mere 1”51 advantage after carrying out a quicker pit stop than the Scuderia Corsa squad. Next port of call will be Road Atlanta in a fortnight.

CIGT Endurance. Debut win for AF Corse in the first round 2020 of the Campionato Italiano GT Endurance, at the Mugello circuit in Tuscany. The Ferrari 488 GT3 crewed by Matteo Cressoni and Simon Mann conquered the top step of the podium in Pro Am class, ahead of the Ferrari 488 GT3 courtesy of team Easy Race who posted third. In the Pro category the other Ferrari fielded by AF Corse finished the event in fourth position. The second round of the Campionato Italiano GT Endurance is scheduled for the coming 30th August at Imola, while Misano hosts the first GT Sprint race on 1st and 2nd