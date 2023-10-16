Third place for Risi Competizione at Petit Le Mans

On the podium for long stretches at the Georgia track and with a few laps spent in the lead, the number 62 car secured its second seasonal top-three finish, after nearly winning the previous round at Watkins Glen. The Balance of Performance again significantly impaired the day for the reigning champions Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon, which the team only partially offset with an aggressive strategy.

In the same class, AF Corse’s 296 GT3, crewed by Miguel Molina, James Calado and Simon Mann, came fifth, under a second behind the crew of the number 23 Aston Martin in fourth. The Italian team’s Ferrari fought duels throughout the ten-hour race, with the British driver even entering the top three. The team’s fourteen stops, one more than that of race-winning Mercedes number 73, did not too negatively impact an excellent team performance.

The two Triarsi Competizione and Cetilar Racing cars in the GTD class endured a difficult race, punctuated by episodes that affected the result even though the American car led with Alessio Rovera at the wheel just under an hour from the chequered flag. Earlier, Charlie Scardina and Onofrio Triarsi had tried to put Ferrari in the top 10 in the most numerous class. However, Cetilar Racing’s day was hampered from early on, forcing Antonio Fuoco, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Roberto Lacorte to mount a comeback interrupted by several pit stops due to a collision after a few laps.