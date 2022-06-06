“The secret of Le Mans”, Ferrari’s triumph in 2021

One year after Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado’s splendid win in the LMGTE Pro class and François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen and Alessio Rovera’s in the LMGTE Am, and just a few days before the start of the 2022 edition, Ferrari presents “The Secret of Le Mans”.

This original production tells the story of the unique connection between the Prancing Horse marque and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In an edition graced by the presence of President John Elkann as the official race starter, the video presents the great French classic from a privileged vantage point that allows us to relive the triumph of the 488 GTEs through the words of the drivers and men of Competizioni GT.

