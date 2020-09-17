The challenges of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the simulator

Maranello 17 settembre 2020

The postponement until September of the most eagerly-awaited race in the FIA ​​WEC world championship calendar brings the need to factor in differing parameters from the usual ones, including lower temperatures and different light conditions, with nearly four hours more dark than in June. Giuliano Salvi, Ferrari Competizioni GT Track Operations & Technical Manager, shows us how the intervention of the simulator in support of the team has helped to prepare better for these new challenges.