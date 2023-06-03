The 488 GTEs in the spotlight at Le Pesage

The streets of the centre of Le Mans bustled with the voices and faces of fans who arrived in droves to witness the by-now traditional Pesage, the scrutineering session for the cars set to take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. So begins the most highly anticipated week of the World Endurance Championship, as the curtains open on the Centenary edition, marking Ferrari’s return to the top class after 50 years.

Besides the two 499P Hypercars set to participate in the top class of the FIA WEC, the event will also feature the Ferrari 488 GTEs that will be in the spotlight at the La Sarthe marathon in the LMGTE Am, the only class reserved for production car-derived entries.

The two 488 GTE cars fielded by the Swiss Kessel Racing team, numbered 57 and 74, and the Walkenhorst Motorsport-run entry with the 100 on its livery, were also involved in the dynamic parade. ‘Le Pesage’ also saw the participation of the Richard Mille - AF Corse teams taking the start with the Ferrari number 83, AF Corse competing with the numbers 21 and 54, and JMW Motorsport, which will be on the start line with the number 66.