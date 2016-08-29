29 agosto 2016

Suzuka, 29 August 2016 - The “45th International Suzuka 1000km” race, Round 6 of the 2016 Super GT series was held at the Suzuka Circuit. The race was held in difficult conditions with rain falling intermittently in this famed race with its long tradition and these difficult conditions penalized the JMS LM Corsa Ferrari 488 driven by Mroio Nitta, Akihiro Tsuzuki and Shigekazu Wakisaka. Troubled race. The car had a set-up far from perfect in rainy conditions and that meant the driver lost several seconds and places in the worst moments. The 488 GT3 came home in 11th place while the GT300 class was won by the Subaru of BRZ R&D Sports team drive by Takuto Iguchi and Hideki Yamauchi. The winner of the GT500 race was the No. 38 Nissan RC of team Cerumo driven by Yuji Tachikawa and Hiroaki Ishiura. Next event. The triple summer of Super GT championship is now over. Next event is in Thailand at the beginning of October.