Six Ferrari crews to face the Paul Ricard night race

The third round of the European Le Mans Series will be held on August 28 and 29 at the Paul Ricard circuit, substituting for the originally scheduled 4 Hours of Barcelona. On the starting-line at the French venue - which has already hosted the opening round in 2020 - will be six Ferrari 488 GTEs, hoping to steal the limelight at the spectacular night race. The #74 Kessel Racing team entrant will look to reconfirm the form that brought a first win of the season at the 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, whilst also bagging first place in the LMGTE class standings. The trio Michael Broniszewski, David Perel, Marcos Gomes will, however, be lumbered with extra success ballast due to the results achieved until now. All eyes will be on the #51 AF Corse car to be handled by official Ferrari Competizioni GT driver Daniel Serra, a two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, who will race on the French circuit alongside Christoph Ulrich and Steffen Görig. After the fifth place in Spa, the #55 Spirit of Race crew of Duncan Cameron, Matthew Griffin, Aaron Scott will be looking to improve while aiming for a podium finish. Eager for redemption will be Claudio Schiavoni, Sergio Pianezzola and Andrea Piccini at the wheel of the Iron Lynx 488 GTE who were forced to retire from the previous round in Belgium after a collision while lapping a prototype. Also confirmed for the Paul Ricard event will be the Iron Lynx sister car, crewed by the all-female squad of Manuela Gostner, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey, who finished eighth at Spa. Also ready to face the “Le Castellet 240” will be the #66 JMW Motorsport, ninth in Belgium, made up of Gunnar Jeannette, Rodrigo Sales, and Finlay Hutchinson.

Schedule. Two free practice sessions are planned for Friday 28 August, from 15.15 until 15.45, then from 21.00 to 22.30. On Saturday, qualifying for the LMGTE class will be from 11.40 to 11.50, with the four-hour race getting underway at 18.30.