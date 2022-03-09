When the twin passions of flying and racing converge, they find a natural ambassador in Thomas Flohr. “Travel has always been my passion. And then that passion became my job,” admits the founder and Chairman of VistaJet, a leading private jet hire company and Official Aviation Event Partner of the Ferrari Challenge for just over a year.

His passion for driving fast on the track behind the wheel of a Ferrari combined with his management of the world's leading business aviation company has led to a deeper relationship between VistaJet and Ferrari – a relationship boosted by his participation in the World Endurance Championship, in which he competes behind the wheel of AF Corse's 488 GTE alongside Giancarlo Fisichella and Francesco Castellacci. "I am a competitive person,” the Swiss entrepreneur continues. “I love team sports. You have got to bring the whole group together as Team Principal, including the mechanics and the other drivers – everyone chips in with their opinions. You have to get the best out of the whole package. That's what I like.”



It has been a very successful endeavour too, judging by the world championship statistics which show 31 races, 8 podiums and one victory. This year, at the 8 Hours of Portimão, Flohr was once again on the podium after over a year, a gap which has not in any way impaired his love for this type of racing. “If I look at endurance racing in general, I just think that it’s all about getting the maximum out of the car and the drivers, who have to be physically fit. We can all get in the car and race for one hour and ten minutes, or one hour and twenty, but to do a second, third or fourth stint, managing the car and pushing yourself to the limit – well, that’s an incredible challenge both mentally and physically. But this is what I love.”



