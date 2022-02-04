Like clockwork: Ferrari refused to relinquish even a single one of the six ELMS rounds despite some fierce competition. On the strength of three triumphs, but largely due to six podiums, Iron Lynx claimed both team and driver titles, thanks to Miguel Molina, Rino Mastronardi and Matteo Cressoni.

The trio produced a flawless, first-rate season, keeping a tight rein on their adversaries throughout. The Italian scuderia thus earns an invitation to the next 24 Hours of Le Mans. Similarly Spirit of Race who, thanks to David Perel and Duncan Cameron (for the most part flanked by Matt Griffin), grapple the esteemed championship runner-up spot away from AF Corse. And this despite a season tally of just one triumph, one less than François Perrodo, Emmanuel Collard and Alessio Rovera, whose absence from the opening event costs them dearly.

And the brilliant season finale of the 'Iron Dames' should not be forgotten either: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey and Michelle Gatting who, aboard the no. 83 Ferrari 488 GTE, take twin podiums. A truly perfect season!

