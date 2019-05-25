Scuderia Praha also unbeatable at Brno

The Ferrari 488 GT3 of Scuderia Praha is continuing its domination of the 24H Series. The crew of Jiří Písařík, Josef Kral and Matteo Malucelli won the 12 Hours of Brno, the home race for the Czech team that remains unbeaten on this track.

Advantage nullified. Ferrari had finished in first after the first part of the race on Friday, lasting three hours, at the end of which the cars entered the Parc Fermé. The 41-second lead the 488 GT3 no. 11 held over the Audi of Car Collection Motorsport and the almost two-minute advantage over the second Ferrari, of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau, were nullified for the start of the remaining nine hours of racing.

Towards victory. The two Ferraris started the second part of the race in the top positions, but after the third hour the German team’s car driven by Georg and Leonard Weiss, Hendrik Still, Jochen Krumbach and Oliver Kainz had to return to the pits. At this point, it became a two-way battle between the 488 GT3 of Scuderia Praha and the Porsche 911 GT3 R of Herbert Motorsport. The two cars swapped the lead a dozen times, with the Czech team’s Ferrari finally pulling ahead on the 277th lap, with Matteo Malucelli at the wheel. The Italian driver, who also set the fastest lap time of 2:02.584, crossed the line in first 1:24.351 ahead of Herbert Motorsport's car. The Ferrari led the group in 138 of the 321 laps of a race where a Code 60 speed limit was imposed for just under 10 minutes.

A first for the 488 GT3. With this result, the Ferrari of Scuderia Praha extended an extraordinary winning streak that began at Mugello. It was also a first victory for the Ferrari 488 GT3 on the Brno track and the 20th for the Prancing Horse, a sequence that started in 1998 with the F333 SP of JB Giesse driven by Sospiri and Collard in the International Sports Racing Series.

Round 4. The next race of the 24H Series is the 24H of Portimao in Portugal from 5 to 7 July.